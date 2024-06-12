Share your stories.

This literally happened like ten minutes ago and IT WAS HILARIOUS!!

So I called my friend (J), and my sister (E) called her friend (A). Then me and E put our phone speakers together and J and A started to talk to each other. But they were all super confused and started to accuse each other of either stealing our phones or being at our house. I laughed so hard there were literally tears streaming down my face. Eventually, we told them, and both of them immediately hung up. I guess we aren't friends anymore🤣

