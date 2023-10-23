3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Learned That More People Should Know?
Let's hear it!
This post may include affiliate links.
2 things-
1) a 30% is better than a zero. alot better. submit that assignment even if it's not finished
2) if a therapist isn't working out, that's okay, it takes time and effort, I now have the best therapist ever and I went through like... four therapists before meeting my therapist soul mate 😭
2 things-
1) a 30% is better than a zero. alot better. submit that assignment even if it's not finished
2) if a therapist isn't working out, that's okay, it takes time and effort, I now have the best therapist ever and I went through like... four therapists before meeting my therapist soul mate 😭
Even though the fake spider webs look really cool and spooky, don't put them up outside, as they will trap birds, insects, and small animals, who can't get out and die. If you still want spiderwebs, either hang your up inside, on a window, or use a large rope spiderweb, which animals can't get stuck in.