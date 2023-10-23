Let's hear it!

2 things-

1) a 30% is better than a zero. alot better. submit that assignment even if it's not finished
2) if a therapist isn't working out, that's okay, it takes time and effort, I now have the best therapist ever and I went through like... four therapists before meeting my therapist soul mate 😭

UnamedJelly
UnamedJelly
Even though the fake spider webs look really cool and spooky, don't put them up outside, as they will trap birds, insects, and small animals, who can't get out and die. If you still want spiderwebs, either hang your up inside, on a window, or use a large rope spiderweb, which animals can't get stuck in.

mysterious(all pronouns)
