Hey Pandas, What Is Something Life-Changing That Costs Less Than $100?
Sometimes the smallest investments make the biggest difference. What’s something under $100 that completely changed your life — whether it’s a gadget, a book, a habit, or even an experience?
A rabbit. Gave me a reason to make it to tomorrow so that somebody would be there to take care of him. Somehow keeping me alive for one day has turned into almost half a decade now.