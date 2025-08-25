Sometimes the smallest investments make the biggest difference. What’s something under $100 that completely changed your life — whether it’s a gadget, a book, a habit, or even an experience?

#1

A rabbit. Gave me a reason to make it to tomorrow so that somebody would be there to take care of him. Somehow keeping me alive for one day has turned into almost half a decade now.

