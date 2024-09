#2

My entire life.



I’m adopted. My adoptive parents had one bio child, and I was adopted solely to be a sibling for her. My mother did not want her to be an “only child”.



I was abused by my mother in literally every way that it’s possible to abuse someone. When I was a small child, she would pick me up and throw me across the room, beat me with whatever she had in her hand at the time, kick me, strangle me, yell and scream at me, and one time when I was 6 years old she pressed a gun into the soft underside of my chin and told me that she would kill me.



My sister never so much as got spanked or yelled at. She was perfect. She could do no wrong.



I found out I was adopted when I was 7. Once I knew I was adopted, my mom added in some new flavors of abuse: telling me that my bio parents were alcoholic junkies/d**g addicts and that I would end up just like them. She would scream at me that I should be “grateful” that she had adopted me, because otherwise I’d be a gutter-trash whore just like my mother. Whenever I needed to take a Tylenol for a headache/etc., my mother would say “See? You’re already becoming an addict just like your biological mother.”



She would routinely tell me that I was adopted only so that my sister (her child) would have a sibling. I was worth nothing; I had no value outside of being my sister’s sibling.



Fortunately, my adoptive dad was a wonderful man and a fantastic father. I was 100% his daughter, and he showed me that in so many ways. He loved me and treated me no different than he treated his bio child. Unfortunately, he was a weak-willed person, and my mother was incredibly abusive towards him. She would yell, scream, and throw things at him. She would hit him. She would even take a kitchen knife and slice his forearms and back until his shirt was in tatters and he was covered in blood. He never stopped her or fought back.



My dad had an accident when I was 18 and sustained a catastrophic brain injury. He was completely disabled and was bedridden, in diapers with a feeding tube, for 21 years. He died in 2021.



I wish I could say that the favoritism of my sister finally ended, and I wish I could say that my mom no longer abused me. Sadly, I cannot. I’m 42 and my sister is still the golden child, and my mother still verbally abuses me on a daily basis (she hasn’t dared physically abuse me in a while, as she is nearly 80 now.) My sister also grew up to be exactly like our mother (surprise!) and she verbally abuses me in the exact same ways. She used to hit me as well, but she knows now that if she tries it, I’ll call the cops.



Someday I’ll escape. Someday.