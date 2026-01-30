ADVERTISEMENT

Hello everyone,I'd like to present a thought experiment for discussion that has long occupied my thoughts and attempts to examine the nature of consciousness more fundamentally, beyond purely biological explanations.My approach is as follows: What if we assume that the “normal state” of the universe is an absolute singularity, more specifically a connected “everything” in which information is not separated?My thesis is that individuals, whether humans, animals, or other hypothetical life forms, do not arise in isolation, but rather are temporary localizations or filters of this one, vast consciousness.One could imagine it like the ocean and its waves. Every living being is, for a brief period, an individual “wave,” but physically always remains water, thus part of the ocean. This would mean that consciousness is not a local production of the brain, but a fundamental property of space or matter itself, which is merely channeled by biological organisms.I would be interested to know how you see this. Are there concepts in modern physics (perhaps in field theory or quantum mechanics) that support such a fundamental interconnectedness of all things, or does physics strictly assume separate entities?