Hey Pandas, What Have You Given In To Because Of Peer Pressure?
Self-harm. A lot of the kids in my friend group (except for me and another girl) SH a lot of the time. I felt like I was drifting away from my friends and basically was having an all out crappy day so I cut my arm with scissors (but not hard enough to make it bleed) from my shoulder to my wrist. I’m just hoping it’s a one-time thing 🤞