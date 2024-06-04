What have you given in to because of peer pressure?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Self-harm. A lot of the kids in my friend group (except for me and another girl) SH a lot of the time. I felt like I was drifting away from my friends and basically was having an all out crappy day so I cut my arm with scissors (but not hard enough to make it bleed) from my shoulder to my wrist. I’m just hoping it’s a one-time thing 🤞

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish