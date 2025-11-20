A lot of us had a moment where an innocent action somehow sparked an unexpectedly dramatic reaction. So, what harmless thing did you do that people blew way out of proportion?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Whenever I put a condiment on something that others normally wouldn't.

You're not going to die simply because I put a small bit of Ketchup in my Mac and Cheese.

Report

1point
User avatar JoelTD
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Shaved my head. Twice. My father wasn't best pleased. But it's just hair. It grew back.

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Ivy la Sangrienta
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish