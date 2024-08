ADVERTISEMENT

My husband and I got a rescue dog 9 months ago. We’re retired and are basically around all the time. He goes to doggy daycare for an hour or two a couple of times a month. Our grandson is his best friend.Today, my husband left to visit a friend in another state. He’ll be gone for 3-4 days. Since then, the dog has rejected two treats, isn’t eating, and his usual zoomies are non-existent. He’s been lying all day on the area rug where our grandson plays or curled up with my husband’s baseball cap. It’s sad, charming, sweet, and endearing.Don’t tell me animals don’t have souls.