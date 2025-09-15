Everything is so politicised these days. You're either a far right N*zi or a woke lefty tree hugger. There's no longer any middle ground, and there's so much actual hate involved that people would much rather shout (and all too often resort to violence) than admit that, okay, maybe *BOTH* sides have valid points and that the only useful way forward is to compromise on something that is generally beneficial to everybody. But, hey, even thinking like that is woke nonsense these days, isn't it? 🙁 What would I like other people to stop doing? Stop hating people that don't think the same as you, and stop turning everything into a giant drama.

#4

A few more bugbears:



* Talking about me behind my back. If you have a problem, talk to me. I don't bite.



* Dumb people who think they're smart; and I don't mean like your next door neighbour who fell over her wheelie bin because the physics wasn't physicsing, but, well, a lot of management.



* Lying to me and not even having the decency to try to be convincing about it.



* People who use their emotions as a weapon that they seem unable to control. Do you go home, hit your wife, and say "Look what you made me do"?



* People who kiss ars* at work, and moreso the managers that tolerate this sort of thing.



* People that believe nonsense that is not only painfully easy to debunk, but often isn't even internally self consistent.



* People who think I'm wrong purely because they believe they are right, particularly when it comes to issues that are unprovable such as belief systems.



* People that do the bare minimum to avoid being fired, guess who has to work extra for the same pay to make up for your inability?



Speaking of which, my break has come to an end so I'll stop here and go push that rock up a hill again...