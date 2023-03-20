4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Will Be The First Thing You Will See If You Get Dammed To Hell?
Get creative what do you think you will see and hear?
I think ill see all the religious people who have ever existed and would wonder what the HeII I'm doing there with them!
I think hell is just not being able to have an afterlife at all. Like you just cease to exist.
I'll probably see some Karens' trying to talk their way out of Hell. Making sure everyone around knows that she isn't supposed to be there and demanding to speak with the person in charge. 👹
Someone yelling at me about being a disappointment. That is pretty much the thing that terrifies me most and therefore the thing that would probably be chosen to torture me for the rest of eternity.