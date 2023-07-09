0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Do You Overthink About?
I tend to overthink every single thing related to my friends. For example, when it comes to choosing a partner for a project, I find myself thinking, "Okay, she is probably going to choose that girl to work with, so I should quickly ask my friends to pair up with me." In the end, I'm often unsatisfied with my partner. Even before doing something with my friends or asking them a question, I tend to overthink about what others will think.
