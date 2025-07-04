When your partner is upset with you, how do you ease the tension between the two of you? Do you just let them be upset, or do you try to make them laugh? Tell me your secrets!

#1

We talk it out. Usually it's over a little misunderstanding.

StrangeOne
    #2

    After 14 years of marriage, I have learned that the best way is to take the responsibility and say she's right. It doesn't matter the context, and this won't work for everyone, but no point in wasting breath when you know they're not going to accept any other terms.

    Lost Panda
