Do you know the psychology of cartoons? It’s more than just colorful characters and good animation. Back when you were a kid, you loved watching cartoons. Come on, who doesn’t like them? You would have thrown temper tantrums if your parents didn’t allow you to watch your favorite cartoon show. Sometimes, we would even skip school and stay back home just to watch them. As kids, that’s the level of importance we shared for cartoons. In fact, there are several benefits of watching cartoons even as an adult. A study found that laughter can have several positive impacts on your body including a good immune system. And cartoons can be a good source of laughter. So, cartoons have an indirect effect on your better mental health and happiness.

According to Statista, adults between the ages of 18 to 49 years contributed to more than 60% of people who watch Cartoon Network.