Time is funny — some events feel like they happened just yesterday, while others seem like ancient history, even if they were only a few years apart. When you put them side by side, it’s wild to realize they actually happened in the same decade. So, Pandas, what are two events from the same era that feel like they’re worlds apart?

#1

The 2012 Olympics in the UK and the 2016 Brexit referendum. One was an amazing event and the UK was in a great place at that time. Then the referendum happened and it all turned to s**t.

User avatar James016
    #2

    The fall of the Samurai (The Satsuma Rebellion) in 1877. The first commercial telephone exchange 1878.

    User avatar Joe Publique
    #3

    First manned outer space flight, Russia, April 12, 1961. First manned moon landing, USA, July 20, 1969.

    User avatar General Anaesthesia
