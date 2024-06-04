I did this last year and got a ton of awesome recommendations, so I'm trying it again!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

There’s a ton, but recently I read this really cute collection of comics called Gender Pirates, it’s really clever and funny, definitely recommend. Elatsoe is also an AMAZING contemporary fantasy with an asexual main character, which I really like because it’s hard to find good YA books without romance.

Also anything by Molly Knox Ostertag, she’s a genius.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish