Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good LGBTQ+ Books?
I did this last year and got a ton of awesome recommendations, so I'm trying it again!
There’s a ton, but recently I read this really cute collection of comics called Gender Pirates, it’s really clever and funny, definitely recommend. Elatsoe is also an AMAZING contemporary fantasy with an asexual main character, which I really like because it’s hard to find good YA books without romance.
Also anything by Molly Knox Ostertag, she’s a genius.