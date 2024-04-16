3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Tell About A Person Who Made A Very Generic Day An Absolute Joy
Share your uplifting stories here!
One day in school, about a year ago, it was pretty boring. Nothing much was happening, and everyone seemed kind of meh. I went down to the cafe, and got a toasted chicken wrap. The lady serving it to me gave me chips, even though they weren't part of the order, and was like "have some chips", and it was actually so sweet, I think about her random generosity so much
I opened the mail today. It included an $800 bill from the hospital. I was totally surprised because we have great insurance and have never had to pay anything. So I called the insurance company. The agent asked me for the billing office phone number of the hospital, called the number as a conference call, stayed on the line with me while I waited, and got the problem resolved. I laughed all day. No one has ever stayed with me while I was on hold waiting my turn. Now that's service!
My crush when she smiled at me.