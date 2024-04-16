ADVERTISEMENT

Share your uplifting stories here!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

One day in school, about a year ago, it was pretty boring. Nothing much was happening, and everyone seemed kind of meh. I went down to the cafe, and got a toasted chicken wrap. The lady serving it to me gave me chips, even though they weren't part of the order, and was like "have some chips", and it was actually so sweet, I think about her random generosity so much

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
lasagne of death
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I opened the mail today. It included an $800 bill from the hospital. I was totally surprised because we have great insurance and have never had to pay anything. So I called the insurance company. The agent asked me for the billing office phone number of the hospital, called the number as a conference call, stayed on the line with me while I waited, and got the problem resolved. I laughed all day. No one has ever stayed with me while I was on hold waiting my turn. Now that's service!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Julius Zuke
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My crush when she smiled at me.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Elyse Childress
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish