Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Handmade Christmas Decorations
Post some photos of decorations you or your family have made, especially ones that come out every year.
This Angel Was One I Colored And Cut Out About 10-15 Years Ago
It was just something I coloured in church, but then my dad attached it to a party blower and has used it on his tree every year since.
