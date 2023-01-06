2submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ten-Minute Sketches
The rules are simple: draw on a sheet of paper, don't use software, and try to keep it to a more basic ten-minute sketch as the title implies! You could even show me the sketch and then the final project side by side! Anyway, I'm looking forward to seeing some art!
My Chick-Fil-A Manager
Cartoon Inspired Cats! It's More Like A Page Of Ten-Minute Sketches, But Oh Well
