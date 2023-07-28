Hey Pandas, Should My Boyfriend’s Family Be Allowed To Use My Holiday Home For Free?

Hello dear pandas,

I (40 F) am in the process of buying my first own flat. It is in a very touristy city and I plan to rent it out as an Airbnb to pay my own rent from the rental income and hopefully make some profit to make me more financially independent.

I have been living with my partner for 5 years. He has three siblings who are all married and have their own families. I have loose but very good contact with my partner's parents. We see each other about two to three times a year. I have almost no contact with my partner's siblings. We meet at family gatherings but have only made small talk for years. I would say we are loose acquaintances.

At the moment, my partner's brother is visiting the region where we live with his family and has asked my partner if he could stay overnight in my flat. I don't currently own the flat and it's not furnished yet, so that wasn't possible, but secretly, I was a little annoyed and felt taken advantage of. How should I react if similar requests come in the future? What would you do?

As background, it might be good to know that my partner is Swiss. I find the way he deals with his family polite and a bit stiff. But it could be that this is something cultural.