1. “I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.”

2. “Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field!”

3. “I’m reading a book on anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.”

4. “Why did the bicycle fall over? It was two-tired.”

5. “Parallel lines have so much in common. It’s a shame they’ll never meet.”