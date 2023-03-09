Are you a book worm or just an occasional reader? Share with us the book you're currently immersed in! 

#1

"The Last Year With Ceausescu" - A Teenager's Life In 1989, Before The Fall Of Communism

Alexia
13 hours ago

Wow is there a English version?

#2

"Room To Dream" By David Lynch And Kristine Mckenna

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
#3

Bout To Get My First Win

Official_MemeLord
1 day ago

Got to get the Fortnite victory royale

#4

Fascinating. Totally Unputdownable

F.A.T.
#5

It’s… Interesting To Say The Least…

Disposable_Cicada
#6

Tarántula By Bob Dylan (Bilingual Edition)

Paola Martz
#7

Alexandre Dumas Is My Favourite Author. Got 'The Man In The Iron Mask' And 'The Count Of Monte Cristo' At Carboot Sale For £1. Best Buy Of The Year

RosieB
#8

Been Trying To Wrap My Arms Around This One…

𝕄𝕣𝔻𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕤
16 hours ago

Wow! They have a book on every subject!

#9

I Really Love This Series!

Huddo's sister
#10

Not Really A Sw Fan But I'm A Nerd So A Friend Said I'd Like It And Its Pretty Dope

Zacko
#11

The Dutch House

eversokind
#12

I'm Mostly Into Horror (King, Keene, Ed Lee, Laymon) And Psychological Thriller I Finally Gave "Dune" A Chance. Just Started. The Other One Is A Wine Guide. I Always Look For Good New Wines To Explore, Besides The Ones I Already Know And Enjoy

Ban-One
#13

The Swarm - Started Reading This Again Because The Trailer Got Me Excited

H.M. V.
17 hours ago

After seeing your post I decided to read a preview. I was getting hooked so may have to read the full novel.

#14

The Revenant. Love History Stories How The Country Was Formed

Dee
#15

Historic Adventures

Dee
