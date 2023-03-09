Are you a book worm or just an occasional reader? Share with us the book you're currently immersed in!

#1 "The Last Year With Ceausescu" - A Teenager's Life In 1989, Before The Fall Of Communism

#2 "Room To Dream" By David Lynch And Kristine Mckenna

#3 Bout To Get My First Win

#4 Fascinating. Totally Unputdownable

#5 It’s… Interesting To Say The Least…

#6 Tarántula By Bob Dylan (Bilingual Edition)

#7 Alexandre Dumas Is My Favourite Author. Got 'The Man In The Iron Mask' And 'The Count Of Monte Cristo' At Carboot Sale For £1. Best Buy Of The Year

#8 Been Trying To Wrap My Arms Around This One…

#9 I Really Love This Series!

#10 Not Really A Sw Fan But I'm A Nerd So A Friend Said I'd Like It And Its Pretty Dope

#11 The Dutch House

#12 I'm Mostly Into Horror (King, Keene, Ed Lee, Laymon) And Psychological Thriller I Finally Gave "Dune" A Chance. Just Started. The Other One Is A Wine Guide. I Always Look For Good New Wines To Explore, Besides The Ones I Already Know And Enjoy

#13 The Swarm - Started Reading This Again Because The Trailer Got Me Excited

#14 The Revenant. Love History Stories How The Country Was Formed