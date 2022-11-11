1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Is There Something That You Always Wanted To Try But Were Too Scared To Do?
I ask this question because there have been many times in everyone's life that they wished they could take the plunge on something but felt people would judge them or would never try because of the belief they couldn't get it right.
Discouragement then turns a goal you were so passionate about into a wish. The difference between the two is the goal is focused on going forward and achieving, when a wish is not putting in the necessary effort. I'm interested in the diverse answers that are out there.
This post may include affiliate links.
Backpacking abroad. Mentally I wasn't ready to embark on such an adventure when I was in my 20's. Too insecure, too indecisive, too dependant on others and too overwhelmed by the idea. For a long time I felt like I'd missed my window of opportunity for An Experience of a Lifetime (as others who HAD gone backpacking kept calling it). However I discovered that I wanted to go backpacking mainly because others were doing it and I felt I had to prove my worth.
I'm 33 now and after some work, very little of the aforementioned personal issues remain, so I've got a trip planned for next year to go biking in Vietnam and Cambodia :) It's not backpacking, but awesome nonetheless ;)