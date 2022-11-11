I ask this question because there have been many times in everyone's life that they wished they could take the plunge on something but felt people would judge them or would never try because of the belief they couldn't get it right.

Discouragement then turns a goal you were so passionate about into a wish. The difference between the two is the goal is focused on going forward and achieving, when a wish is not putting in the necessary effort. I'm interested in the diverse answers that are out there.