Hey Pandas, Is There Anything About Yourself That You Get Tired Of Explaining To Others?
My first name is quite unusual so I generally have to explain how to pronounce it and what it means, which is not the best combination for a mostly introverted person in daily life. How do you deal with your personal social oddities in life?
That i do actually have a very bad wrist injury and there's currently no explanation for the cause of the pain and no way of fixing it. Most of the people are just like "oh, yeah, it's probably this one specific thing that i/someone i know had" even if that thing has already been ruled out or was actually something entirely different, or they'll ask me if I've tried a specific thing yet, even if that thing is either super obvious or really, really stupid. Like, no, I obviously haven't tried wearing a brace, because that would be the most obvious thing to do and would probably be the first thing suggested by a doctor and I love being in constant pain.
I consider myself an introvert who values solitude and seeks moments of personal recharge. Unlike my iPhone 7's battery, I don't want my personal battery to drain quickly. I don't always want to partake in any social activity, sometimes, I just like to be independent and pursue my own activities.