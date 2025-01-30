ADVERTISEMENT

In a world full of screens, taking a break from digital life can be refreshing - but also challenging! In our blog post we’ve explored 12 reasons why a digital detox is important, and now we’d love to see your take on it.The challenge:> Find a photo from your camera roll that represents what digital detox means to you - maybe it’s a peaceful moment in nature, a creative offline hobby, or simply quality time with loved ones.> Share your photo along with a short caption explaining how it connects to your digital detox experience.Now turn off your phone, step away from the screen, and go live it! Whether it’s a walk in the woods, a day without social media, or just being present in the moment - give yourself the break you deserve.Let’s inspire each other to unplug and reconnect with real life!For some inspiration, check out our full article here: https://reclaimdesign.org/12-reasons-why-you-need-to-digital-detox