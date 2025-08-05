ADVERTISEMENT

I drowned when I was seven years old. One minute I'm swimming with family in the lake, and the next minute I'm laying in the mud and a warm feeling of love and peace is with me. My eyes close, and a voice says to me, "It is not your time yet. You have to go back." I wake up on shore, where my aunt has held me upside down to drain the water from me. It is 1967, and no one here knows CPR.