6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You’re Vegan, Would You Eat Lab-Grown Meat?
Please be respectful everyone. Tell us why or why not?
This post may include affiliate links.
My veggie friend wouldn’t because she disagrees with the idea of something being bred to be eaten, when it could have lived. Even though the clump of cells couldn’t have really “lived”, it still feels weird for something made of the same living stuff as us to be grown just to be eaten and not experience.
Other veggie friend said that they just don’t like the taste of meat and the idea of eating flesh kind of repulses them, so they wouldn’t.
of course, no animals harmed and yummy so it's a win, but I am going to be paranoid about how they made lab meat
If I used to eat non veg at one point then I would’ve said yes but since I never ate any meat I’ll say no as I have no internet in meat
I am. I wouldn’t.
No!
Heck yeah