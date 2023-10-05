Please be respectful everyone.  Tell us why or why not?  

#1

My veggie friend wouldn’t because she disagrees with the idea of something being bred to be eaten, when it could have lived. Even though the clump of cells couldn’t have really “lived”, it still feels weird for something made of the same living stuff as us to be grown just to be eaten and not experience.

Other veggie friend said that they just don’t like the taste of meat and the idea of eating flesh kind of repulses them, so they wouldn’t.

4points
Great And Holy Pangolin
#2

of course, no animals harmed and yummy so it's a win, but I am going to be paranoid about how they made lab meat

3points
FunnyBunny
#3

If I used to eat non veg at one point then I would’ve said yes but since I never ate any meat I’ll say no as I have no internet in meat

1point
Stardust she/her
#4

I am. I wouldn’t.

1point
Jackie Warner
#5

No!

1point
?Amy?
#6

Heck yeah

0points
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
