#1

- Take care of your health early on and don't stop (also goes for your teeth)



- Enjoy travelling when you're still fit and healthy (if financially possible). Later on you might have time to do so, but with decreasing health it won't be the same



- Enjoy the time with your pets. Never think of going for a walk or feeding or anything related as a "duty". Enjoy these moments. Your pets will be gone one day (except you own a turtle or parrot maybe)



- Enjoy every day. Even when it's a bad one: Look for something good on that day. There's always a good thing around. Even if it's a little thing



- Never leave a person with a fight. If it's going to school, work or before sleep. Every conversation could be the last one. Make it a good one. Make peace and end with some good words



- Visit your parents / grandparents. Even you might not enjoy the visit or conversation at the moment. But you will miss these days somewhen...