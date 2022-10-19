#1

Any special days! All birthdays (even my own), anniversaries, Weddings, funerals! Even if you remind me a few days before I'll forget within an hour.



The solution, My wife! She has a fantastic memory for those sort of things so she made a deal with me. If I remember her birthday she'll remember the dates, sort out gifts, and even arrange my time to make visits.



To make it work she told me her birthday twice a day, every day, for a few weeks. And I never forgotten. To make our anniversary easy to remember, she chose to get married on her birthday.



My wife is convinced that my "temporal issues" are related to my disorder so she's quite understanding of it. And, being an only child from a really small family he quite enjoys it as she doesn't really get to do it for her own family.