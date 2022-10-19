Post your answer to the question. Write, when it happened, what it was, and what the consequences were.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Any special days! All birthdays (even my own), anniversaries, Weddings, funerals! Even if you remind me a few days before I'll forget within an hour.

The solution, My wife! She has a fantastic memory for those sort of things so she made a deal with me. If I remember her birthday she'll remember the dates, sort out gifts, and even arrange my time to make visits.

To make it work she told me her birthday twice a day, every day, for a few weeks. And I never forgotten. To make our anniversary easy to remember, she chose to get married on her birthday.

My wife is convinced that my "temporal issues" are related to my disorder so she's quite understanding of it. And, being an only child from a really small family he quite enjoys it as she doesn't really get to do it for her own family.

Report

1point
Donkey boi
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish