#1

First of all, I am really sorry for the OP and indeed, extreme weather events have increased at a worrying rate. In Finland, between now and tomorrow, the area where I live will receive as much rain per day as it usually does in a month. Winters have been less snowy and the snow has protected the delicate nature and now the plants and terrain are suffering. Summers have become rainy and cloudy, with hot, hot periods in between when there is only occasional thunderstorms. Invasive plant species are flourishing and taking away living space from native plants. Pests such as the European spruce bark beetle are increasingly destroying beautiful old spruce forests. I feel deep eco-sadness and am powerless in the face of destruction. I wonder when the first climate refugees will have to move here, for example, because tourists are already coming here to escape the European heat.