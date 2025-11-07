ADVERTISEMENT

My older sister is nine years older than me. When I was little, I thought she was looking after me. Maybe she was. I’m not sure. Our family was a bit spread out. We (our family of five) emigrated from the UK to the USA. It was very traumatic for our Nan, Mum, and our Mum’s Brother. Our Dad had fewer ties, as his family was not especially close. It was more of a “save yourselves” mentality.