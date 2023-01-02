It’s simple! Tell us about your day. Good or bad.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I spent New Year's Eve at home. I went for a short walk with my dogs in the morning, then I read for a while. After that, I basically just watched movies and ate ice cream for the rest of the day, which sounds a little sad but was actually really nice. I'm not really a party person

Report

1point
irishgoatgirl
POST
#2

I'm went to my grand parents House and celebrate a great occassion with them ,and get more prayers and love from them

Report

0points
Binmek
POST
#3

I tried to sleep but ended up comforting the pupper

Report

0points
sturmwesen
POST
#4

Fighting with family over vacation plans.

Report

0points
Hello it Smee
POST
#5

Visitied my mom, fried meat and veggies on a Raclette in the evening and watched some firworks from the window

Report

0points
TotallyNOTaFox
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish