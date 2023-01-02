5submissions
Hey Pandas, How Did You Spend Your New Years Eve?
It’s simple! Tell us about your day. Good or bad.
I spent New Year's Eve at home. I went for a short walk with my dogs in the morning, then I read for a while. After that, I basically just watched movies and ate ice cream for the rest of the day, which sounds a little sad but was actually really nice. I'm not really a party person
I'm went to my grand parents House and celebrate a great occassion with them ,and get more prayers and love from them
I tried to sleep but ended up comforting the pupper
Fighting with family over vacation plans.
Visitied my mom, fried meat and veggies on a Raclette in the evening and watched some firworks from the window