ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve noticed something interesting over the years. Whenever I’m overwhelmed or emotionally drained, my pet’s behavior changes too. Sometimes they become extra clingy. Other times they seem unusually quiet or restless.It made me wonder — do animals really sense and absorb our emotional state?Pets are incredibly intuitive. They respond to tone, body language, routine changes, and even subtle energy shifts. Some studies suggest animals can detect stress hormones and emotional cues we’re not even aware of expressing.Have you ever experienced something similar?Did your dog, cat, or other pet react differently when you were stressed, anxious, or upset? I’d love to hear your stories — whether you think it’s science, intuition, coincidence, or something more.Let’s talk about it.