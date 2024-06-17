#1

Back in my very early 20s, I lived on the 3rd floor of an apartment block. Below me was another young family. One December, they asked us to watch their apartment while they were gone for the weekend. They didn't give us a key to their place; they just wanted us to listen for suspicious activity. We agreed. My boyfriend at the time worked long night shifts, and I had a young 2-year-old to look after. I read to her lots at night, then went to sleep. When the people below us got back, my boyfriend was summoned to go down there. Then he came up and told me the police wanted to speak with me. He looked pissed off with me for some reason.



When I went downstairs, the police started interrogating me about what I heard in their suite last night. I had no idea they had been broken into. The police didn't believe me when I said I didn't hear anything odd. Luckily, they backed off because I was getting upset and insistent.



My neighbors were yelling at me about how they trusted me to watch their place. Someone stole all their kids' presents. They live right next to a garage that's a little too close to their window. We always see kids up on the garage roof and hanging out in the alley.



One kid came to my door on a different day asking if so-and-so lived there. My boyfriend said he was scoping out our place to see if we were home. We also got broken into once, but there was no forced entry. We suspected either the caretaker stole console games and CDs or let someone in claiming to live in our place. The police had a hard time believing me. They just went to speak to the caretaker, who denied any involvement, and no further investigation was done. We were pretty much accused of hoaxing theft.



I haven't thought much about it in recent years until tonight, with flashbacks, like I'm reliving the moments all over again. It's been 22 years.