ADVERTISEMENT

This question sparks a complex debate about the role of street art in the transformation of urban neighborhoods. It delves into the social, economic, and cultural implications of this dynamic and often controversial form of artistic expression.

On one hand, there are those who believe that street art, by beautifying urban spaces and drawing attention to once-neglected neighborhoods, can contribute to the revitalization of these areas. However, the opposing viewpoint contends that street art can sometimes act as a catalyst for gentrification, a process in which transitioning neighborhoods experience rising housing costs, thereby displacing low-income residents.