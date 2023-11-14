1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Funny, Worst, Or Downright Weird Coming Out Stories To Share?
Tell me about the worst, funniest, and downright weirdest coming-out story you have. Whether it be the way you did it or the way they reacted, let me know!
My worst story is when I tried to come out, first as lesbian, I came out to my mom. The weird thing is, at first she was fine about it. Then later on she wasn’t and told my dad. My dad, very much wasn’t. Later, I came out(stupidly) as bisexual. Yeah….thats sucked. Then again(stupidly) I tried to come out as a Demi-Boy. Well….that sucked. Now I am a Pansexual Gender-fluid rat with no plans of coming out and plan to cut off my family as soon as I finish college and no longer need their money. :)