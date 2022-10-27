Hey Pandas, Do I Really Have To Pay For My 36-Year-Old Stepdaughter’s Wedding?

Some background: my husband and I have been married for almost 29 years, together nearly 30. We have a blended family and the kids were 11, 11, and 7 when we first got together. Everything was relatively okay in the beginning but with the youngest's mother (and ex-wife) still very much in the picture, it quickly became tense.

Fast forward 13 years when all hell broke loose. My husband became very ill to the point of having to call in the family. The youngest, who was 21 at the time, had grown into an entitled, belligerent, arrogant, not-so-nice person. She and I didn't get along all that great before this happened and this just made it worse. Without going into specifics, the relationship completely collapsed, and she told my husband that she wanted no contact with me, period. No Christmas cards, presents, birthday cards or presents, nothing with my name on it. Zip. Nada. She pretty much forced my husband to choose between his wife and his daughter. At the time he chose me. His wife.

Over the years, they tried to build some semblance of a relationship but it was a long distance (1600 miles). I chose to take the high road and not push the issue because I know that she is his daughter and there is that bond that is irreplaceable. It was hard. It is still hard but that was my choice. So for the last 15 years, I have not spoken to her or heard from her. I will say I have written her two letters of apology for the events that occurred while he was sick (again, no details but that was on me too) but she has never responded. I never thought she would be I did hope for some kind of reconciliation.

I have been told through my husband that she only recently moved out of her mom's house (remember, she is now 36) and in fact, was married earlier this year. Sadly, she did not even tell her father about that until just a few months ago! She met a very nice young man (apparently) and seems very happy (again, according to her dad). They live in a nice home and have very good jobs. She appears to be on her way in life.

She is now making noises that she wants a "huge wedding" which I am sensing she wants dad to help finance. I am digging in my heels on this for many reasons. First, is the way she shut me out of her life completely and the incredibly hurtful way she did it. Second, she is 36 years old, already married, and has been an adult for 18 years! She makes really good money and can afford whatever "huge wedding" she wants to have. I'm pretty sure her dad would be invited to come out but I won't which will be another strain we will have to live through and I'm not sure quite how to deal with that either. I guess I am still angry and hurt over this even after all this time. Her mom is still very much around and her relationship with my husband is dicey at best. (They were only married for seven years).

Does anyone have any suggestions/advice?