It seems that every time you look at a post, stream, article, news outlet, or podcast, you hear nothing but woe. Humanity has always had conflict, poverty, struggles, and haves/have-nots. But it seems that since the end of WW2, global leaders, politicians, and governments are unable to work in the best interests of their respective nations.Businesses no longer seem to care about customer service, satisfaction, or pride in their product. We have gone from buildings constructed hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago, with beauty that has stood the test of time, to modern, contemporary, and brutalist architecture that is cheap and oppressive.Even art. We went from baroque, classicism, renaissance to YBAs, minimalism, and De Stijl. Everything seems hurried, cheap, and soulless.Is it that times have changed and people's appetites for such things have encouraged it, or has the manipulation of ego and greed brought it about?