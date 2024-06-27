ADVERTISEMENT

My wife and I went to New York to visit our daughter. On the last night there, she ended up breaking her leg and was stuck, needing surgery and rehab. She finished rehab and was flying home today. I booked her a first-class ticket, which cost me over $4,000. When it was boarding time, she was escorted onto the plane. It seems that they were trying to figure out how to get her to her seat, as she is not mobile. While waiting to get to her seat, they gave her seat away to someone else and escorted her off the plane. They then took her to Delta and put her in a business-class seat, which is nowhere near the same as first class. What has me extremely angry is that Delta had no problem getting her to her seat. Why should Hawaiian Airlines have a problem when Delta didn't?