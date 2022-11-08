I'm "friends" with this kid in social studies class who when we were working on a project, noticed my pride pin.

"Oh, you're still doing that whole lesbian thing. How about you stop being a gay loser and join the rest of us in the real world?" That is what he said to me, and it stung. I raised my hand and asked the teacher to move me, which she did, and when I told her why, the kid got sent to the office. I think I'm TA because we're buddies and he probably didn't mean it. But on the other hand, it felt like an attack.