Hey Pandas, AITA For Snitching On A ‘Friend’ For Being Homophobic?
I'm "friends" with this kid in social studies class who when we were working on a project, noticed my pride pin.
"Oh, you're still doing that whole lesbian thing. How about you stop being a gay loser and join the rest of us in the real world?" That is what he said to me, and it stung. I raised my hand and asked the teacher to move me, which she did, and when I told her why, the kid got sent to the office. I think I'm TA because we're buddies and he probably didn't mean it. But on the other hand, it felt like an attack.
NTA. He said something mean. You didn't want to deal with that. Maybe try talking to them, and hey it's possible he really did not mean it! But he still acted in a homophobic way without thinking. He still said what he said and needs to think about it.
The "real world" is full of people of all genders, sexual preferences, colours, intelligence, etc. I don't think you're an a$$hole at all. Of course it felt horrible and I hope this never happens again. It might be a good idea to have a good talk as this is your friend. You be YOU and I'm sending a hug.
NTA. I'm glad you told the teacher. If you hadn't did that he would think it is acceptable to be homophobic. It would be good for him if he improves. Also buddies don't hate , they elevate. Your buddie should lift you up not make you feel hurt.
NTA, even if it was a joke, you don’t make jokes like that. If he tries to apologise, let him but mention that jokes like that aren’t funny.