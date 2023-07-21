Hey Pandas, AITA For Saying I’ll Come Home A Day Late?

Me (23F) has a younger sister (15F) whose birthday is coming up. I work out of town and have limited leaves (not in us the US). My sister's bday is coming up, and my mom called me yesterday to ask if I could come over for the weekend taking 2 days leave (she asked me to come over on Friday).

Here is where the problem began: I have a movie coming up on Saturday which was booked 10 days in advanced because no one was getting tickets around the time of release. I have wanted to see this movie for a long time. Anyway, I told my mum about the movie plans and suggested I come home on Sunday morning (sister's bday is on Tuesday). She blew up at me, calling me selfish and a bad sister because I cannot leave a movie and be with my family for an extra day. I said I am ready to take a leave of 3 days if 2 aren't enough.

My sister is calling me an a**hole now, and my dad is saying it's strange I would pick a movie over my sister. I'm not. I'm just rescheduling coming over. I need more opinions on this.