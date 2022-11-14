Hi there! I have misophonia (sensitivity to certain noises, especially loud noises). My triggers (not all of them): eating noises, slamming sounds, and yelling/screaming. I usually hyperventilate and I feel extremely lightheaded when I'm triggered by those sounds.

I had Science class yesterday (with at least 20 boys.). The class is an already established noisy class. However, I sit next to some REALLY Annoying boys. They like to yell, scream, whistle (the two-hand whistle that's SO LOUD), slam the table or their computers, and say certain racial slurs to each other (they are a mixed group of white and black kids that say stuff like 'AYOOO that's GaY' or the N-word to each other. The school has said that there's an anti-racism policy, however, they continue). They're 12-14 years old, and LOVE to make sexual jokes.

Anyway, yesterday, I was already not feeling great. I just had a class that was loud and was already lightheaded. I took a drink of water and stepped into the class. 4/10 noise level, there weren't a lot of people there yet. Skip forward a little, all of the kids are in their seats. K1= Kid one, and so on.

I get a Paper assignment. Noise level 7/10. Kids are screaming, yelling, you name it. Ugh. My science teacher doesn't know that I'm misophonic and already assumes I'm just lazy or something. My worksheet is blank - I can't focus with this noise. My teacher berates me about my assignment being blank.

K1 (who I sit Right Next To) is talking with his buddy, K2. They use the N-word the way I'd use 'buddy' or 'guy' (direct example: "this [~] is running around like a dog!"). They're not Caucasian, so I feel..bad about getting onto them about using the word. I still think it is unacceptable to use it - regardless of skin color.

I know that if I ask them to stop, they'll just blow me off and call me a homophobic slur again (F-slur, not fun to receive). Other kids (at least 7 or 8 different boys), continuously Scream/yell random stuff and whistle. It's a sharp, piercing sound that feels like a needle-thin icicle is quickly stabbing my skull. I finally lose it and quietly ask them to stop whistling as politely as possible, as I feel like I'm going to explode and run out of the class. He just stares at me, lifts his fingers, and whistles again with a smirk. At this point, I just cover my ears and glare at him. Ugh. After class, some kid from the class loudly says (in the hall) "I'm AUTISTIC" (he says it slowly, like the guy in the Goonies [baby ruth!]) So, Pandas, what do you think? Am I the asshole for trying to calm down?