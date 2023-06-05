2submissions
Hey LGBTQ+ Pandas, What Do You Identify As?
Just curious. If you read this and put the word "shrimp" in your response, you will get a shoutout in my bio.
Well I’m courrently an omnisexual demigirl with she/they pronouns. I might be lesbian and I might also just be a girl, with she hee pronouns, but I don’t really know tbh. So I’m technically also questioning. I think I might(just maybe), be asexual, but then again, no one sane my age feels sexual attraction, so I’m waiting on that one. So yeah, there you go! I’m a mess.
I'm asexual, aromantic, and agender. Also, 🌈🦐🌈.