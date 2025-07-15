Sometimes the best casting decisions happen by accident. These 16 actors walked into auditions hoping to play the good guy, only to discover their true calling was on the dark side. Whether it was their natural charisma, unexpected screen presence, or just a director's gut instinct, these performers found their breakout roles by embracing their inner villain. From charming psychopaths to menacing high schoolers, these actors proved that playing the bad guy can be way more interesting than being the hero. Many went on to have legendary careers built on their ability to make audiences love to hate them. Talk about a plot twist that worked out perfectly.