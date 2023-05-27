Here's My Funny Comic Series About A Surprisingly Successful Viking Raid (17 New Pics)

A while ago I posted the beginning of my Sheep-Sveinn's saga, where I tell the tale of a farmer who is recruited to the Viking army and learns to fight. Now we see his first Viking raid, and boy oh boy is he in for a ride. I am really glad of where this comic is going, and hopefully, I'll have enough material to go on with this for quite some time!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

