I Wrote This Shepherd-Turned-Viking Story And I Can’t Wait To See Where It Goes (24 Pics)
Comics

RealMundiRiki
Community member

Since I was a kid I always wanted to be a prose writer. The problem: I really don’t know how to plan stories; even my short stories somehow get lost along the way. Then I discovered that I have a (self-proclaimed) knack for writing comicstrips… and now, finally, after almost two decades, I took upon myself to write a longer story. The exciting part is that every comic is also a stand-alone joke, which means that my need for instant gratification is satisfied – and hopefully yours is as well!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | socel.net

Enlisted

Telling the Love Interest

Telling Father

Telling Mommy

Mommy’s Sword

The Gravest Sin of All

Broken Spirit Cape

ex-BFFs

Classic Thorkel

Bow and Arrow

English Class

The Canteen

Mommy’s Poor Baby

Runestick Pic

Moving On

Shift Change

Surviving Guard Duty

Death Appears

Tricking Death

Death and Ethics

Tickle

Lady Friend

Genealogy Matters

Mistakes Were Made

RealMundiRiki
RealMundiRiki
Author, Community member

My name is Yoav Tirosh and I'm a researcher of sagas and Icelandic history. I make comics about Vikings, dragons, life in Iceland and the silliest of puns.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

