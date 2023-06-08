Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Here Is My Exclusive Comic “Stung…”
Comics6 hours ago

Here Is My Exclusive Comic “Stung…”

hforet.71
Community member

Surprise! Here is a preview of just some of the extra comics that are shown on Patreon! This comic is called, “Stung…”

Yes, Leo would try to push his luck with a wasp, or any little critter. But let’s face it…sometimes cats can be jerks! Then face the consequences! As for the rat, I’m sure most of you will recall all how Leo chased him off, which provoked the snake into coming after him. And Samson came to the rescue, saving his life. (Comic is below. Named, “The Intervention.”) Well, the little rodent never forgot. As for the dandelion, yes it does actually soothe bee stings! But it would be temporary…and of course, Karen would either bring him to the vet or treat him herself.

One of the reasons for the bonus post is that my newest comics recently posted on Patreon are follow-ups from this comic! So when I post the previews, now you will understand where it originates. Till then, enjoy the sample! And if you wish to see more like this please check out my Patreon.

More info: webtoons.com | Facebook | Instagram | deviantart.com | pinterest.com

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

hforet.71
hforet.71
Author, Community member

Hello. My name is Holly Foret and I've been a writer for 38 years, and an artist for 20! But just recently I have combined them both into doing comics. Particularly...animal comics, and anything related to the subject of animal rescue, and how to deal with animals who are traumatized from abuse. I give them a voice, showing everyone how they cope with it. As well as how they learn to get along with others. And sometimes the subjects may get a little intense cause, let's face it. . .life isn't always picture perfect. But it's based on real life experiences that they go through with their humans, and each other...

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
