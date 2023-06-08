Here Is My Exclusive Comic "Stung..."

Surprise! Here is a preview of just some of the extra comics that are shown on Patreon! This comic is called, “Stung…”

Yes, Leo would try to push his luck with a wasp, or any little critter. But let’s face it…sometimes cats can be jerks! Then face the consequences! As for the rat, I’m sure most of you will recall all how Leo chased him off, which provoked the snake into coming after him. And Samson came to the rescue, saving his life. (Comic is below. Named, “The Intervention.”) Well, the little rodent never forgot. As for the dandelion, yes it does actually soothe bee stings! But it would be temporary…and of course, Karen would either bring him to the vet or treat him herself.

One of the reasons for the bonus post is that my newest comics recently posted on Patreon are follow-ups from this comic! So when I post the previews, now you will understand where it originates. Till then, enjoy the sample! And if you wish to see more like this please check out my Patreon.

