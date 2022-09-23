Renanimals is a long-time passion project that started back in 2012 and finally made its first debut online in 2022 (Yep! 10 years). This is the black-and-white pre-series to an interactive children’s application where kids can learn how to help animals in the real world.

If you want to follow this journey from the start follow the Instagram page! I will be excited to make more friends!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Exhibitionist

Exhibitionist

Report

10points
Rubimon
POST
#2

Loaf

Loaf

Report

9points
Rubimon
POST
#3

Contortionist

Contortionist

Report

8points
Rubimon
POST
#4

Liquid

Liquid

Report

8points
Rubimon
POST
#5

Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter

Report

7points
Rubimon
POST
#6

Observationist

Observationist

Report

7points
Rubimon
POST
#7

The Physicist

The Physicist

Report

5points
Rubimon
POST
#8

Schrödingers

Schrödingers

Report

4points
Rubimon
POST
#9

Animal Facts. I Don’t Give A C**p!

Animal Facts. I Don’t Give A C**p!

Report

3points
Rubimon
POST
#10

The Beginning Of A Long Storyline

The Beginning Of A Long Storyline

Report

2points
Rubimon
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

I Wish Mom Could See…

I Wish Mom Could See…

Report

2points
Rubimon
POST
#12

Mark Is Late Again!

Mark Is Late Again!

Report

1point
Rubimon
POST
#13

Animal Facts

Animal Facts

Report

1point
Rubimon
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!