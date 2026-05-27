ADVERTISEMENT

When people get married, they have to decide whether to merge their finances or keep them separate. That’s why certain individuals insist on getting a prenup, which might be uncomfortable for their loved one to deal with if they’re not on the same page.

This is what one man experienced after reluctantly agreeing to a prenup and separate finances for his wife’s sake, only to be later asked for a $2 million loan for her dental practice. So, he decided to help her out with terms and conditions attached, which left her fuming.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

If couples have had financial conflicts before, then loaning or borrowing money can stir up those issues again

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that when he and his wife got married, she insisted on getting a prenup because she didn’t want to share her future dental practice earnings

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After signing the prenup and insisting on separate finances, the woman asked the poster for a $2 million loan for her dental clinic, as she couldn’t get it on her own

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The man told her that he’d only agree to the loan if she gave him 50% ownership in the clinic, or agreed to an 8% interest rate, which both she and her family thought was greedy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lgolubovystock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Later on, the man and his wife decided to cancel their prenup and merge finances, as their original decision wasn’t making sense anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BOSSBABY33

The poster decided to help his spouse out financially with her clinic expenses, and they also planned to have a second child soon

When the poster and his wife had planned to get married, he was shocked when she suggested that they get a prenup. He wasn’t in favor of signing such a document or separating their finances, but she insisted on it because she didn’t want to share her future dental clinic earnings with him.

It can definitely feel weird to sign a prenup before one is even married, but experts explain that it’s actually an insurance policy for marriage. Rather than thinking of it as an escape route or as something that spells doom for the relationship, it’s important to see it as a way to achieve financial security through life’s ups and downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the OP must have realized how strongly his wife felt about protecting her assets, which is why he reluctantly signed the prenup. He was then shocked, years later, when she expected him to give her a $2 million loan for her dental clinic, even though she had insisted on dividing their finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although most folks might want to help their loved ones out with money in such situations, professionals actually advise only doing so if you can afford to lose the cash. That’s because when you lend to close relatives or family, there’s no guarantee they’ll repay it, and that can negatively impact the relationship in the long run.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster decided that he was in a good position to loan his wife the money, but only if she accepted an 8% interest rate. He also gave her the option to make him a 50/50 partner in her dental clinic, so she wouldn’t have to take on the loan or even worry about paying him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the man’s well-thought-out suggestions, his wife’s family got mad at him for making it so tough for her to get the money. They felt he was being very greedy and that he should help her out regardless of their prenup, since they were a married couple.

It can be difficult to set such boundaries with a loved one, but relationship advisors say it’s better to do so as early as possible rather than waiting until things get out of hand. That’s why even conversations about finances or a prenup should happen regularly so both folks can be on board and understand each other.

Eventually, when the OP and his wife realized they were at an impasse, they decided to dissolve their prenup since it was no longer serving its original purpose. They also realized that it would be better to pool their finances and rely more on each other as partners.

Luckily, the couple figured out what worked best for them, but do you think they made the right decision to dissolve their prenup? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this matter.

Folks were confused by the couple’s dynamic and felt that their relationship was too much like a business partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT