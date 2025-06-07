Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Perfectly Imperfect”: Helen Hunt, 61, Defies Beauty Standards By Saying No To Diets And Surgery
Helen Hunt smiling with natural makeup and wavy hair, embracing perfectly imperfect beauty standards.
Celebrities, News

“Perfectly Imperfect”: Helen Hunt, 61, Defies Beauty Standards By Saying No To Diets And Surgery

For Helen Hunt, who will turn 62 this month, the decision to not get plastic surgery, Botox or any other appearance altering procedure has made her a standout amongst her peers, with her naturally aging looks drawing all kinds of attention. 

In her latest interview with Flow Space, a women’s health and wellness website, Hunt looks svelte in sleeveless off white suit, and shoulder-length hair with beach blond highlights. 

Highlights
  • Oscar and Emmy award winning actress Helen Hunt, who famously eschews plastic surgery, interviewed about growing old
  • Hunt talks about impossible beauty standards, eating healthy and meditation
  • "I gave up worrying about it" Hunt told Flow Space about Hollywood's high beauty standards

Hunt talks about the ever growing pressures that women in Hollywood faceto look considerably younger than they really are, a practice that has altered society’s perception of what it means to ‘look old’.

    “I have tools that I don’t think I had when I was younger”: Helen is growing old gracefully

    Helen Hunt smiling with loose hair and pearl necklace, embracing natural beauty and defying beauty standards.

    Image credits: Aaron Rapoport/Getty

    Helen Hunt, 61, smiling confidently with natural makeup and wavy blonde hair, embracing beauty standards without surgery.

    Image credits: helenhunt

    In a wide ranging June cover story for the publication, Hunt talks about what she loves most about being almost 62 (her birthday is June 15th): “When I get really upset about something, or worried about something, or anxious about something, I have tools.”

    She continued that she has ”tools to come back to and to get a bigger view. I don’t think I had those when I was younger.” 

    “Eat what you want, and love every bite of it”: Hunt talks about eating healthy

    Helen Hunt in a bathrobe applying lipstick, embracing natural beauty and defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty

    Helen Hunt smiling with curly hair, wearing a red patterned blouse, embracing perfectly imperfect beauty standards.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

    She talks about how maintaining a healthy lifestyle is about more than just eating right, but she does that too.

    ”I’m never going to go down a sugar rabbit hole, because I immediately feel anxious and weepy,” she said in the Flow Space interview. 

    She said the book  The Only Diet There Is, by spiritual leader Sondra Ray, helped her develop a healthy relationship with food. “What I took from it,” she shares, “is eat what you want and love every bite, period.”

    “It was impossible not to internalize it”: Hunt talks about 90’s beauty standards

    Helen Hunt at 61, defying beauty standards by embracing natural looks without diets or surgery in an office setting.

    Image credits: Entertainment One

    Also during the interview Hunt talked about her decision not to undergo plastic surgery or to stop the aging process despite some headlines questioning that decision.

    Hunt talked about the intense body shaming of the 1990’s and early aughts when: “It felt impossible not to internalize the way you’re supposed to look,” she told Flow Space. “And [there was] a certain amount of misery and shame around not looking exactly that way.”

    “I gave up worrying about it”: Hunt has spoken previously about not giving in to pressure

    Helen Hunt, 61, wearing glasses and natural look, embracing perfectly imperfect beauty by saying no to diets and surgery.

    Image credits: helenhunt

    Helen Hunt, 61, confidently embraces natural beauty, defying beauty standards by rejecting diets and surgery.

    Helen Hunt, 61, embracing natural aging and defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    It’s not the first time Hunt has addressed her looks. In a previous interview from 10 years ago with HuffPost Hunt said she “maxed out worrying about” her looks.  “I just gave up on worrying about it.”

    But whenever Hunt posts to social media, the public can’t seem to help commenting on how she has aged.

    In March, Hunt posted a selfie with Jeffery Nordling, 63, standing in front of the iconic Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs baseball team.  

    “In just a few hours the Chicago @cubs will play my @dodgers in Tokyo in the first game of the 2025 season. Let’s go Dodgers. But my goodness the Cubs are epic and this stadium is a work of art,” her post read.

    Helen Hunt, 61, with friends taking a selfie, embracing beauty standards by rejecting diets and surgery.

    Image credits: helenhunt

    At the time, members of the public commented on how she looked.

    “She doesn’t even look like Helen Hunt,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Plastic. Hope it stays in place.”

    “Wow! Would never have known it was her,” read another comment. “But good for you, Helen. It’s hard aging gracefully.”

    “When I surrender I feel like I’m in a flow”: Hunt talks about the importance of meditation

    Helen Hunt, 61, embracing natural beauty with no diets or surgery, wearing a patterned jacket and gold chain necklace in a car.

    Image credits: helenhunt

    During the Flow Space interview, Hunt also talked about her decision to become a mother when she was nearly 40, conveying the idea that mature moms have the benefit of more life experience: “I’ve done work on myself, you know? So hopefully, my daughter got the benefit of that.”

    She also talked about meditation. In the interview Hunt said she feels a sense of ‘flow: “When I spend a little time thinking of something that’s bigger than me. That I’m not in charge, and when I finally surrender to that I feel like I’m in a flow with something.”  

    More than 4 million people living in the U.S. got Botox in 2023

    Botox and plastic surgery is very common, and is getting cheaper. The most recent data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows that more than 4.4 million botulinum toxin treatments were administered in the U.S. in 2023. 

    Because so many people do get Botox or other procedures, the public perception of what it means to age is also changing. 

    Nasty comments on social media are one thing, but when public sentiment judges people based on their age, sometimes, real livelihoods are affected.

    Some netizens question whether she really has refused Botox or fillers

    Helen Hunt, 61, embracing natural beauty and defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    Helen Hunt at 61 embracing natural beauty, confidently defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    Helen Hunt at 61, embracing natural beauty and defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Helen Hunt’s views on plastic surgery and beauty standards.

    Text on a white background reading she only takes Botox injections and fillers to still try to look young related to Helen Hunt defying beauty standards.

    Helen Hunt, 61, embracing natural beauty and defying beauty standards without diets or surgery in a casual outdoor setting.

    Helen Hunt at 61 confidently embraces natural beauty, defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    Helen Hunt, 61, embracing natural beauty and defying beauty standards without diets or surgery in a casual setting.

    Helen Hunt, 61, confidently defies beauty standards by embracing natural aging without diets or surgery.

    Helen Hunt, 61, confidently embraces being perfectly imperfect, defying beauty standards without diets or surgery.

    Helen Hunt, 61, confidently embracing natural beauty by rejecting diets and surgery, showcasing perfectly imperfect style.

