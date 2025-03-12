21 Watercolor Comics By Anna-Laura SullivanInterview With Artist
Anna-Laura Sullivan’s watercolor comics stand out for their warmth and simplicity. Her art, often featuring cute animals and bright colors, has a way of making everyday moments feel special. Through her characters, she explores themes like self-love, nostalgia, and the small things that bring joy.
Sullivan is a Brooklyn-based artist who has built a large following with her relatable, heartwarming comics. Her work has been featured in major publications, and she’s also known for teaching art through online courses. With each new piece, she continues to share her unique perspective and remind others to appreciate the simple things in life.
More info: Instagram | x.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com
Bored Panda reached out to Sullivan to learn more about her creative process and artistic journey. She shared that pinpointing when she first started creating watercolor comics is difficult. "It was a long meander through countless experiments-the search for more articulate visual communication continues. Making art is my greatest joy in life, and I'm grateful to have this current style where there is a lot of flow and energy. It’s electric!"
When asked how she chooses the themes or messages in her art, Sullivan shared that she draws from meaningful and beautiful moments in her heart, aiming to amplify, celebrate, and share them. "I’m very interested in truths we all share, our connection points."
When we asked Sullivan if there was a specific comic or illustration that holds a special meaning for her, she explained that every piece she creates has its own significance. "They all contain a very special memory or realization-my little time capsules," she shared. For her, each artwork holds a personal moment or insight that is important, almost like preserving a memory in time.
Anna Laura Sullivan's comics evoke feelings of nostalgia, tapping into memories and emotions that resonate with many. We asked her about the role nostalgia plays in her art and why she believes it is such a powerful theme for people. "Nostalgia is a tricky word for me. It feels remorseful and removed from the present. Another concept for nostalgia: reflection with gratitude. Gratitude for what was, can become gratitude for what is. If done well, it can be a reminder of the only thing that survives time-love. That’s important to hold on to."